Do you have accessible seating in your venues?

Wheelchair spaces and companion seats are available in Rudder Theatre and Rudder Auditorium. Patrons may purchase these seats online, in person, or over the phone. In Rudder Auditorium, the wheelchair landing is located along the aisle on Row H. Wheelchair seating and companion seating are also available in the Director’s Boxes on the second floor. In Rudder Theatre, wheelchair spaces and companion seats are located on Row A in the front and on Row P in the back. BoxOffice.tamu.edu