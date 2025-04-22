Facebook Twitter Instagram

OCTOBER 7 & 8, 2025
7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium

A new musical comedy about the things we do to stay together. Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to College Station in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heartwarming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we’re better together.

MATURE THEMES

Founded in 1972, OPAS at Texas A&M University presents professional productions of theatre, music, and dance programs that enlighten, entertain, and inspire. OPAS programs are funded entirely by revenue generated from ticket sales, sponsorships, and contributions.

