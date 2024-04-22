Facebook Twitter Instagram

MARCH 3 & 4, 2025
7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today… and always.

 

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

strobe lighting, haze, mature themes

Founded in 1972, OPAS at Texas A&M University presents professional productions of theatre, music, and dance programs that enlighten, entertain, and inspire. OPAS programs are funded entirely by revenue generated from ticket sales, sponsorships, and contributions.

